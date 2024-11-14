 />
₹605 crore profit distributed to SHG members by SKDRDP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the event

Updated - November 14, 2024 02:31 pm IST - Dharmasthala (Dakshina Kannada district)

Raghava M
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade, who is the Pattadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, distributing profit cheques to SHG members at SKDRDP profit distribution programme in Dharmasthala on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

While stating that empowerment is a powerful tool to remove poverty, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said welfare measures of the government now have an empowerment element that enables users to create something and earn with self-respect.

Speaking at a function on November 14 to distribute ₹605 crore profit to women and other self-help groups (SHGs) of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), Ms Sitharaman said earlier welfare measures were taken up in kind. “Now, these measures have an empowerment element,” she said.

The government uses taxpayers’ money and enabling NGOs to hand-hold the needy. The aim is to provide access to the market to the needy, improve rural infrastructure, including building warehouses, provide viability gap funding, and provide SHGs access to credit. This will make beneficiaries give money back to the system and earn profit with pride, she said.

The Central Government has recently set up AI Centres For Excellence in agriculture, health care and education. The government is working on strengthening traditional farming knowledge and providing farmers with better access to the market. By 2047, the country will be a developed nation, as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said.

President of NABARD K.V. Shaji and Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade, who is the Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, were among those who present at the event.

Published - November 14, 2024 02:11 pm IST

