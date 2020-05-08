Mangaluru

6,000 register seeking return to Udupi

Nearly 20,000 expected to arrive

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Friday that nearly 6,000 persons from other States have registered their names seeking return to Udupi district. Chairing a meeting of school and hostel heads here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that these persons would start arriving as soon as the State government gave clearance. They would have to undergo compulsory quarantine for 14 days in schools and hostels designated by the administration, or in hotels at their own expense.

They would undergo medical check-up on their arrival and would be shifted to hospitals, if they showed symptoms of COVID-19. The administration was expecting nearly 20,000 people to arrive here from other States and foreign countries, he said.

