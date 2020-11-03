600 quintals of PDS rice kept ready for re-sale seized in Udupi district

Udupi officials raid rice mill, seize three lorries in Shiriyara village of Brahmavar taluk

The Udupi district administration on Monday seized more than 600 quintals of rice loaded in three lorries at a rice mill at Kalmargi in Shiriyara village in Brahmavar taluk and kept ready for transportation for re-sale after purchasing them from ration card holders.

The government had distributed the rice to ration card holders under the public distribution system.

Deputy Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Udupi, Gajendra V. said that nine vehicles, including five lorries, were seized in this connection. No arrests were made till late evening as those involved in the racket escaped when the officials led by Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha raided the rice mill.

He said that as some more rice bags have been stocked in the mill, the officials are yet to weigh them and calculate the total quantity of such rice purchased and kept read for re-sale. The rice purchased from the ration card holders had been polished for re-sale in the open market, he said and added that investigation is still on.

Mr. Jagadeesha said in a communique that the officials had seized about 600 quintals of such rice purchased from ration card holders and meant for re-sale in Kundapur last month.

If people come to know about ration card holders selling rice distributed by the government and persons purchasing such rice, they should inform the officials about such activities, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration will continue to take strict action against those involved in the rice racket.