60 pvt. hospitals empanelled in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

20 September 2020 23:29 IST

The State government has auto-empanelled 60 private hospitals in Dakshina Kannada under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme to enable COVID-19 patients get free treatment. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that all these 60 private hospitals are those which are treating COVID-19 patients. “We have left out a few other speciality hospitals as they are not treating COVID-19 patients,” he said and added that with this, the health insurance scheme will be available in a majority of the 95 hospitals in the district.

Advertising

Advertising