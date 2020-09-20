Mangaluru

60 pvt. hospitals empanelled in Dakshina Kannada

The State government has auto-empanelled 60 private hospitals in Dakshina Kannada under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme to enable COVID-19 patients get free treatment. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that all these 60 private hospitals are those which are treating COVID-19 patients. “We have left out a few other speciality hospitals as they are not treating COVID-19 patients,” he said and added that with this, the health insurance scheme will be available in a majority of the 95 hospitals in the district.

