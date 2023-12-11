₹6 lakh worth MDMA seized

December 11, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Ullal police on Monday arrested Ashit alias Ashwit, an alleged drug peddler, and recovered 100 grams of synthetic drug MDMA worth ₹6 lakh and 600 grams of cannabis worth ₹30,000 from him.

The police said on December 4 they arrested Shishir Devadiga and L. Sushan in Permannoor for alleged illegal possession of 132 grams of MDMA and 250 LSD stamp synthetic drug.

Based on their information, the police arrested Ashit, who allegedly supplied synthetic drugs to Devadiga and Sushan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have also recovered the motorcycle of Ashit, which is worth ₹ 1 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.