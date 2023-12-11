₹6 lakh worth MDMA seized

December 11, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Ullal police on Monday arrested Ashit alias Ashwit, an alleged drug peddler, and recovered 100 grams of synthetic drug MDMA worth ₹6 lakh and 600 grams of cannabis worth ₹30,000 from him.

The police said on December 4 they arrested Shishir Devadiga and L. Sushan in Permannoor for alleged illegal possession of 132 grams of MDMA and 250 LSD stamp synthetic drug.

Based on their information, the police arrested Ashit, who allegedly supplied synthetic drugs to Devadiga and Sushan.

The police have also recovered the motorcycle of Ashit, which is worth ₹ 1 lakh.