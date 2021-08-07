5K cases may be settled at Lok Adalat on Aug. 14

Prithviraj G. Vernekar, member-secretary, DLSA, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday.

MANGALURU

07 August 2021 03:48 IST

The district has about 52,000 pending cases

The Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority has planned to settle about 5,000 cases in the ensuing mega Lok Adalat scheduled on August 14.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, authority member-secretary and senior civil judge Prithviraj G. Vernekar said mega Lok Adalats are planned in courts across the State between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p..m as per the direction of the Supreme Court and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Mega Lok Adalats were conducted thrice every year.

The district has about 52,000 pending cases, of which about 37,200 were eligible to be settled in Lok Adalats. During the previous Lok Adalat, 4,700 cases were settled, he said, adding that this time, 5,000 cases were referred for settlement. As many as 26 judges and 26 advocates would help settling the cases, Mr. Vernekar added.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Muralidhar Pai would lead the Lok Adalat wherein pending as well as pre-litigation cases would be settled. Settlement would be arrived through conciliation process thereby saving considerable amount of money and time for litigants as well as courts.

The process of settlement through Lok Adalats would be held in all taluk courts of the district, including Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Mangaluru. The process of identifying cases eligible for settlement was on since a fortnight. Focus was on to settle motor vehicle claim cases wherein representatives of insurance companies would participate in the process. Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka has already conducted a virtual meeting with heads of insurance companies in this regard, Mr. Vernekar said.