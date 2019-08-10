As many as 59 houses were damaged in rain accompanied by winds in Udupi district on Friday, while sea erosion was reported from some areas.

As a result of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department forecasting a rain of 205 mm accompanied by strong winds on Saturday, the administration has declared a holiday for all anganwadis, schools and colleges in the district as a precautionary measure. According to information provided by the District Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, of the 59 houses damaged in the district, 24 are in Kundapur taluk, 13 in Karkala taluk, 11 houses in Brahmavar taluk, six houses in Kaup taluk and five houses in Byndoor taluk. According to the Kundapur Taluk Office, sea erosion was continuing in Kodi and Gangolli villages. Banana and other plantations have been destroyed in Halady and Balkur villages.