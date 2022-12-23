  1. EPaper
58-year-old Yakshagana artiste dies while performing on stage at Kateel

His end came while performing the role of Shishupala in the Trijanma Moksha Prasanga of Kateel Sri Durga Parameshwari Mela

December 23, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Yakshagana artiste Guruvappa Bayaru, 58, died on stage while performing at Kateel near Mangaluru on December 23, 2022.

Guruvappa Bayaru, 58, senior Yakshagana artiste, died while performing on stage in Saraswati Sadana at Kateel, near Mangaluru, on December 23.

His end came while performing the role of Shishupala in the Trijanma Moksha Prasanga of Kateel Sri Durga Parameshwari Mela (fourth troupe). Just a few minutes before the show was to end, Mr. Bayaru collapsed on the stage. The artiste was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Mr. Bayaru has been in the Yakshagana for over three decades and has performed in different melas (troupes). Since 2013, he was associated with Kateel Shri Durga Parameshwari Mela. He has donned ‘Kireeti’ roles, namely ‘Madhukaitaba’ and ‘Hiranyaksha’.

Recently, he Bayaru performed in an Yakshagana at Town Hall in Mangaluru. He wrote ‘Astamangala’ Yakshagana Prasanga. He was a good composer of Yakshagana prasangas (themes) and a gifted interpreter (arthadhari).

Condoling the death of Mr. Bayaru, artiste and writer Taranath Varkady said, “Yakshagana field has lost a creative artiste and a good ‘prasangakarta’.”

