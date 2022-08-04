58 shifted to relief camps in Sullia, Kadaba taluks

August 04, 2022 23:16 IST

Floods following heavy rain in Sullia and Kadaba taluks since Monday night has forced Dakshina Kannada district administration to shift 58 people to four relief camps in the two taluks on Thursday.

Relief camps have been opened in Kalmakar and Sampaje in Sullia taluk and at Kukke Subrahmanya and at Yenekallu in Kadaba taluk.

Among those in the camps, 25 are male, 24 female and nine children.

According to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority bulletin, 21 people were housed in Kalmakar, 12 in Sampaje, 19 in Kukke Subrahmanya and six in Yenekallu.

It said that in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, seven houses were partially damaged and three houses severely damaged due to rain and floods in the two taluks.

With this, 722 houses have been partially damaged and 180 houses completely damaged due to natural calamities in Dakshina Kannada since April 1, 2022.

The bulletin said that 34 electricity poles and two electricity transformers were damaged in the last 24 hours.

The district recorded an average 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours against a normal rainfall of 35 mm for the period.

Kadaba recorded 59.3 mm rainfall during the period followed by Sullia with 57.1 mm, Belthangady 29.5 mm, Moodbidri 19.3 mm, Puttur 11.6 mm, Bantwal 7.7 mm and Mangaluru 5.8 mm.

The district recorded 2,862 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 2,556 mm from January 1, 2022 till date, the bulletin said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra extended holiday for anganwadis, primary and high schools in Sullia on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Many rivers, including the Payaswini and the Kumaradhara, and rivulets were in spate in Sullia and Kadaba taluks on Thursday.