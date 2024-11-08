ADVERTISEMENT

5,767 students to graduate at MAHE’s 32nd convocation for three days from November 8

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a deemed-to-be-university, will hold its 32nd convocation over three days from November 8 to 11 at KMC Greens, Manipal. In all, 5,767 students will graduate during the event.

The convocation aims at celebrating the achievements of its latest graduating class and will gather faculty, guests and families to honour the academic accomplishments of students.

The chief guests for each day respectively will be Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairman University Grants Commission; Indrajit Bhattacharya, director-general, National Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Delhi, and Rajiv Bahl, secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research and director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said a release.

Nine outstanding students from various colleges at MAHE, Manipal, will be awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai gold medal in 2024 for their exceptional contributions and achievements in their respective fields, a MAHE release said.

