 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

57-year-old man sentenced to 3 years RI for sexual assault on minor girl

Published - November 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A special court dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in Mangaluru has convicted a 57-year-old man from Belthangady taluk for the offences of sexual harassment and sexual assault on a minor girl and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment with ₹10,000 fine.

Additional District and Sessions Judge and Fast Track POCSO Court 2 Judge K.S. Manu passed the order on November 8 against Sanjeeva Naika, son of Late Taniyappa, Kalpane House, Uruvalu village, said K. Badarinatha Nayari, special public prosecutor. The court granted an additional ₹25,000 compensation to the victim to be paid by the district legal services authority.

The convicted on January 23, 2024, for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl child of his neighbour when the victim visited his house to play.The Uppinangady Police Inspector B.S. Ravi had investigated the case and filed the chargesheet on the complaint of victim’s mother.

After examining nine witnesses, 21 documents, and additional witnesses, the Judge held the convict guilty of the offences charged and sentenced him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and (Section 354A) POCSO Act (Section 8). Mr. Nayari conducted the prosecution.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.