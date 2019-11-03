Mangaluru

57 species of birds spotted in and around Mangalore University

A black drongo (left) and a golden-fronted leafbird that were found during the bird watch in the surrounding areas of Mangalore University recently.

A black drongo (left) and a golden-fronted leafbird that were found during the bird watch in the surrounding areas of Mangalore University recently.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 57 species of birds were spotted during the campus bird count organised on the occasion of wildlife week, in and around Mangalore University recently. Some of them were common birds like spotted owlet, lesser yellow-naped woodpecker, black-throated munia, golden-fronted leafbird, black drongo and Indian peafowl and migratory birds like green warblers, brown shrike, Indian golden oriole, ashy drongo and Asian brown flycatcher.

30 participants, including faculty, research scholars, post-graduate students and alumni from the departments of Applied Zoology, Marine Geology, Chemistry, Mass Communication and Journalism, Microtron Centre from the university and from the Yennepoya Hospital and Kasturba Medical College participated in it.

The organisers Vivek Hasyagar and Maxim Rodrigues said in a release that documenting the bird life outside the protected areas such as university campuses, residential and rural areas is needed.

