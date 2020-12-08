560 kg of Anna Bhagya rice seized

Mangaluru

08 December 2020

Food department officials and police in Udupi district uncovered another attempt to sell rice, set aside to be distributed under the Anna Bhagya scheme, in the open market after purchasing it from the beneficiaries.

They arrested three persons in this connection and seized 560 kg of rice and a car. The rice bags were being transported in the car on Katpady Mattu Road on Sunday.

An official release said on Monday that the car had 16 bags of rice, each weighing 35 kg. The price of the rice seized is estimated at ₹6,120.

The arrested have been identified as Imthiaz Ahmed, 36, of Yellapura in Uttara Kananda, Mohammed Naseer, 27, of Kundapura, and Mohammed Tayoob, 29, of Koteshwara village in Udupi district.

The officials and police stopped the car under the jurisdiction of Kote village after the Food Inspector, M.T. Leelananda, received a tip-off on the matter. Of the three in the vehicle, two tried to escape but were caught by the police. The accused told them that they had purchased the Anna Bhagya rice from the beneficiaries and were on their way to sell it for a higher price.

A case under Sections 4, 7, and 3 of the Essential Commodities Act was registered at Kaup police station.