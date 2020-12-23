56 returnees from the U.K. to undergo RT-PCR test today

Eight more have undergone the test and are awaiting results in twin districts

Of the 64 travellers who have returned from the U.K. to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, 56 have been asked to undergo RT-PCR test in the light of reports of new strain of SARS-COV-2 in the U.K., on Wednesday. The remaining eight persons who have undergone the test are awaiting results.

According to Ramachandra Bairy and Sudhirchandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officers from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively, as many as 56 persons have returned to Dakshina Kannada district, while eight persons returned to Udupi district after December 7.

“We are getting in touch with all the U.K. returnees and asking them to undergo the RT-PCR test on Wednesday,” Dr. Bairy said. Dr. Sooda said that eight U.K. returnees have already undergone the test and they are awaiting reports. All the U.K. returnees have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, the two officials said.

In press releases, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations asked those who have returned to the two districts from the U.K. to voluntarily report at the nearby government health centres and undergo the RT-PCR test. Doctors, health workers, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and other citizens have also been asked to report about U.K. returnees to the authorities.

For further information, people can contact Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer on Ph: 9449843050, COVID-19 Nodal Officer 9972343984, District Disease Surveillance Officer 9448887706, Bantwal Taluk Health Officer 9448151928, Bantwal THO 9845838677, Belthangady THO 9845967576, Puttur THO 9448445853 and Sullia THO on Ph: 9449662224.