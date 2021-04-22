₹5,500 maximum fee for cremation

MANGALURU

It is free for those who die of COVID-19

Mangaluru City Corporation has fixed ₹5,500 as maximum fee to be paid at its crematoria in the city for cremating bodies of those who have died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

If a person died of COVID-19, the civic body will bear the entire cost of cremation and no fee will be collected from families of such deceased persons at its crematoria, Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release here on Thursday.

If authorities at any crematoria are found violating this or if there are any issues in cremating such bodies, people call the control room on Ph: 0824-2220306 or 9448951675 [Health Officer Manjaiah Shetty], the release said.

