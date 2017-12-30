54 schools from the region to get Tinkering labs

As many as 54 schools from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada have been selected for setting up of Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of the NITI Aayog.

In all 130 schools from Karnataka are in the list of 1,500 schools selected for ATLs in the second round of selection that was announced by NITI Aayog on December 25.

The ATLs are set up in schools to foster creativity among young minds and inculcate skills namely design mindset, computational thinking and physical computing. The AIM will provide one-time establishment cost of ₹10 lakh and operational expense of ₹10 lakh for a period of five years.

Of 54 schools that are selected, 24 are from Dakshina Kannada. It includes Government Pre University College (High School Section) Kombettu, Puttur; Bondala Jagannnath Shetty Memorial Government High School Shamboor, Bantwal; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu; Kendriya Vidyalaya Panambur; and Jain High School Moodbidri.

Among the 23 schools from Udupi include Madhava Kripa English Nursery and Primary School; Karkala Sundara Puranik Memorial Government Composite High School; Government High School Halady; Government PU Colleges in Kundapura, Brahmavara, Byndoor, Sanoor and Shiroor; and N. Shankara Adhyanthaya Memorial English Medium High School, Nitte.

Among the seven schools from Uttara Kannada are Hindu High School, Karwar; New English School, Honnavar; St. Michael Convent High School, Karwar; Balbhavan English Medium School, Karwar; Lions English Medium High School, Sirsi; Holy Rosary Convent High School; and Government High School Haladakatta, Siddapura.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said many schools from three coastal districts applied for ATL following efforts by AIM personnel to hold workshops and train headmasters between July and September in filing applications online.

Ms. Sitharaman said process has been initiated to select two colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to set up laboratories where students from ATL can test their products.

An innovative hub each will shortly come up at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal and in Nitte where all facilities to give final shape to innovations will be available.

“A three-tier system is being put in place to harness talent from coastal region,” she said.