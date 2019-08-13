54 houses damaged in Udupi

As many as 54 houses were damaged due to rain accompanied by winds in Udupi district on Monday.
According to the information made available by the District Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, of the 54 houses damaged, 33 were in Byndoor, 10 in Karkala, seven in Kundapur, and four in Brahmavar.
No holiday
Meanwhile, the authorities have clarified that there is no holiday for schools and colleges in Udupi district on Tuesday.
The messages being spread illegally on the social media that there was a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday under the name of the Deputy Commissioner were misleading. Action would be taken against those spreading such wrong messages on the social media, the authorities warned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor