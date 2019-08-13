54 houses damaged in Udupi

As many as 54 houses were damaged due to rain accompanied by winds in Udupi district on Monday.

According to the information made available by the District Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, of the 54 houses damaged, 33 were in Byndoor, 10 in Karkala, seven in Kundapur, and four in Brahmavar.

No holiday

Meanwhile, the authorities have clarified that there is no holiday for schools and colleges in Udupi district on Tuesday.

The messages being spread illegally on the social media that there was a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday under the name of the Deputy Commissioner were misleading. Action would be taken against those spreading such wrong messages on the social media, the authorities warned.