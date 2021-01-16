538 healthcare professionals vaccinated in Udupi

Ganapati Hegde, 33, an anaesthetist who worked as an in-charge at the isolation ward, Udupi District Government Hospital, was the first healthcare professional to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the hospital at Ajjarakadu on Saturday.

In all, 538 frontline healthcare professionals and civic workers were administered with the vaccine at six centres during the inaugural day in Udupi. Of them, 100 persons each were vaccinated in five centres, including the district government hospital. In the sixth centre at Kandluru in Kundapur taluk 38 persons were vaccinated.

According to the Health Department officials, no incidents of any allergic reactions were reported after the observation period got over.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that 22,230 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase for which 12,000 doses of vaccine have arrived. The government has imparted training to 139 vaccinators.

Dr. Hegde said that he got an alert on his phone at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday which mentioned the time and location where he had to report to get vaccinated.

“All of us had been waiting for this occasion to fight against COVID-19. Hence there is no reason to miss this happy day,” he said.

As the drive will continue to cover all, individuals may receive the alert message about the time and place well in advance, he said.

A Group D employee at the district hospital Basavaraj Dalawai was the second person to get vaccinated. He said that the procedure for enrolling to get vaccinated was simple and it was hassle-free.

Another Group D employee Ramesh said that he did not have any fear as the vaccination had been approved after enough clinical trials.