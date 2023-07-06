53 persons evacuated, four relief camps opened in Dakshina Kannada

July 06, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada on Thursday with water from the brimming Shambhavi river entering Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulky and the district administration evacuating 53 persons and opening four relief camps to accommodate rain and flood-affected people.

Reports reaching here said that traffic on the Puttur-Panaje Road in Dakshina Kannada came to a halt after a low lying bridge at Chelyadkka was submerged.

Kumaradhara river in Kukke Subrahmanya was full with the bathing ghat facing submergence.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 53 persons affected by rains were evacuated to safer places. Four relief camps were opened which accommodated 44 persons, including 25 women and 19 women. Of the camps, two were in Mulky taluk and one each were in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks.

It said that 29 houses were damaged in the district. Of them 20 were partially damaged, seven were damaged severely and two houses were fully damaged.

According to the authority, 201 electricity poles and six transformers of MESCOM were damaged. In addition, electricity supply lines to an extent of 8.69 km were damaged.

The district recorded 129.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Moodbidri taluk recorded the maximum 232.1 mm rainfall during the period. Mangaluru recorded 173 mm, Bantwal 169.1 mm, Puttur 122.7 mm, Sullia 120.7 mm, Belthangady 99.4 mm, and Kadaba 86 mm rainfall during the period.

39.5% deficient rainfall

It said that Dakshina Kannada recorded 841 mm rainfall from January 1 to 6 against the normal rainfall of 1,391 mm for the period which is deficient of 39.5%.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, three coastal districts (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada) received 594 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 5 against the normal rainfall of 1,023 mm for the period. The rainfall deficiency for the period was at 42%, it said.

Manipura Gram Panchayat in Udupi taluk recorded the highest 311 mm rainfall in the coastal belt in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Kantavara in Udupi district recorded 307.5 mm rain during the same period.

Red, orange alert

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has issued red alert (rainfall likely above 204.5 mm) for the coastal districts till 8.30 a.m. on July 7. It has issued orange alert (rainfall will be between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm) from 8.30 a.m. on July 7 to 8.30 a.m. on July 8.

