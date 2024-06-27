GIFT a SubscriptionGift
521 students join MBA programme at TAPMI for 2024-26

Published - June 27, 2024 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal, held the induction programme of the 2024-26 MBA students on Wednesday.

T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal, held the induction programme of the 2024-26 MBA students on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In all, 521 students have joined the MBA programme at the T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, for 2024-26. With the academic year for the 2024-26 batch commencing on Wednesday, the institute held the induction programme on the day.

The students were from the 42nd batch of core MBA, 11th batch of MBA in banking and financial services, seventh batch of MBA in human resources (HRM), sixth batch of MBA in marketing, and third batch of MBA in international business.

The two-year batch comprised 369 students in the core MBA programme, 58 in the BKFS programme, 35 in the HRM programme, 36 in the marketing programme, and 23 in the international business programme.

The 521-strength batch has students from diverse educational backgrounds with 34% from engineering, 27% from commerce, and 18% from management, with representation from 25 States and Union Territories. The percentage of female students is 48%, a release from TAPMI said on Thursday.

Welcoming the new batch, Rajeev Kumra, Director, TAPMI, asked the students to explore different avenues by stepping outside their comfort zone.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle, India, and an alumnus from the 1997-99 batch, who was the chief guest, shared his experiences at TAPMI. He asked the students to learn from both successes and setbacks.

Saraswati Chandrasekharan, Assistant Vice President, and Senior Principal, Organization Development, Infosys Limited, and an alumna from the 2002-04 batch also spoke.

