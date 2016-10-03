Mangaluru

52-year-old acquitted of rape charge but convicted of cheating

The sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge recently acquitted a 52-year-old man on the charge of raping his 22-year-old relative but has convicted of cheating her.

The case relates to complaint by the woman to the Puttur Town Police accusing Taniyappa Purusha of sexually assaulting her in February 2013 after promising that he would marry her. The complaint was filed after she gave birth to a boy on November 21, 2013.

The Puttur police sent blood samples of Taniyappa Purusha and the child for DNA analysis.

Following the report that Taniyappa Purusha was the biological father of the child, the police arrested him in September 2015 and then filed a chargesheet, charging him under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 417 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Public Prosecutor Judith O.M. Crasta examined as many as 14 witnesses, including the woman during the case.

Judge D.T. Puttarangaswamy acquitted Taniyappa Purusha of the sex assault charge, holding that it was a consensual act by two adults.

The judge also acquitted him of the charge of criminal intimidation. However, he has been sentenced to undergo two months imprisonment, as he was found guilty of cheating the woman. The judge has directed the accused to pay a compensation amount of Rs. 20,000 to the woman for the welfare of the child within two months, or undergo imprisonment for two more months.

