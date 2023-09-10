5,158 children, 1,036 pregnant women identified for vaccination during second round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Dakshina Kannada

September 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has identified 5,158 children aged within five years and 1,036 pregnant women for vaccination in the second round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Dakshina Kannada for six days from Monday.

According to District Reproductive and Child Health Officer B.V. Rajesh, the free vaccination will be administered at Primary Health Centres, Namma Clinics, Government Wenlock Hospital and Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In some places it will be administered in the afternoon too from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Since those who have taken the vaccination should be under observation for five hours it is better to get the children and pregnant persons also vaccinated in the forenoon itself, he said.

Dr. Rajesh said that 857 children and 333 pregnant people had been identified for vaccination under Mangaluru City Corporation limits in the first round of Intensifed Mission Indradhanush 5.0. All of them were vaccinated thus achieving 100% target. In the second round, it has been planned to achieve over 95% of the target.

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 and the vaccine catch-up campaign, focus on reaching zero-dose children aged between 0 and 5 years and pregnant women who might have missed any vaccine doses in the national immunisation schedule.

The campaign is being held in three phases across the country. The first phase was held from August 7 to 12, the second phase will be held from September 11 to 16 and the third phase from October 9 to 14.

All children in the 0-23 months age group, who might have missed Measles-Rubella vaccine, DPT booster or OPV booster doses and those in the 2-5 years age group who may be fully or partially unimmunised, are being administered the vaccine. The vaccination drive will help boost immunity among pregnant women and children, particularly the Rubella vaccination.

