510 students of 2022-24 batch at TAPMI receive certificates

April 25, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 510 students of the 2022-24 batch at T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal received their certificates at the 38th graduation ceremony held recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students who graduated included 364 students from the flagship MBA course, 52 students from MBA (Banking and Financial Services), 49 students from MBA (Human Resources Management), 24 students from MBA (Marketing), and 21 students from MBA (International Business).

The first degree was conferred posthumously to Jashwini H. Reddy (MBA - BKFS), who died in a road accident. The bereaved family received the award with a standing ovation. The gathering observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Mirwani, Managing Director - Financial Products - South Asia, Bloomberg LP, who was the guest of honour presented the degrees and awards to students who had excelled academically. Lt. General (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, presided over the graduation ceremony.

TMA Pai Gold medal for research excellence was presented to Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, Bengaluru Campus, on the occasion.

With 100% placement across courses, TAPMI’s graduating batch of 2022-2024 has secured placement offers from reputed companies including Accenture, Nomura, Cognizant Technologies, TATA Capital, Adani, Deloitte, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Titan, and Axis Bank, JP Morgan Chase, a release mentioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.