51 train passengers quarantined

As many as 51 passengers who arrived here on two trains, including Train No 07391 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central Special coming via Palakkad, and who did not have RT-PCR negative certificates, were temporarily quarantined at the Town Hall here on Monday.

The police said that the passengers came from Maharashtra and Kerala and they had arrived at the railway station in the evening. The district administration has from August 1 made it mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry RT-PCR negative certificates, which is not older than 72 hours when they enter the city.

The police said that the passengers were taken to the Town Hall and their nasal and throat swabs were collected. While women passengers were asked to get themselves quarantined in their residences here till the arrival of their results, men were asked to stay at the Town Hall during the period.

Those who tested positive will be sent to COVID Care Centres, while others will be sent home. “This procedure will be followed at all railway stations in the the city police limits,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar.