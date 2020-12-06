Mangaluru

51 new cases in DK, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Saturday reported 51 COVID-19 positive cases even as DK had one death.

With 33 persons discharged on Saturday, DK had 568 active cases. Udupi had 183 active cases with 27 patients discharged.

Till Saturday, Dakshina Kannada administration collected ₹16,53,217 fine for not wearing masks while Udupi administration collected ₹18,08,750 fine with 16,501 cases.

