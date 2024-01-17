GIFT a SubscriptionGift
51-hour Ramayana recitation in Mangaluru tomorrow

January 17, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Samskruta Bharati, Mangaluru division, will organise ‘akhanda Ramayana parayana’ (reciting whole of Ramayana) for about 51 hours day and night at Sanghaniketan here from January 19.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, K.V. Sathyanarayana, Prantha Samparka Pramukh, Samskruta Bharati said that the parayana will begin with its inauguration at 2.30 p.m. on January 19. It will go on day and night till 4 p.m. on January 21.

In all, 24 teams, with each team having a minimum of 20 persons from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts, will recite 1,000 verses each during the parayana. “It will require two hours to recite 1,000 verses,” he said adding that 24,000 Samskruta verses of Valmiki Ramayana will be recited in 51 hours.

The verses of Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Aranya Kanda, Kishkinda Kanda, Sundara Kanda and Uttara Kanda will be recited.

Those who will recite the verses are practicing reciting the verses since past a month, he said.

The parayana will conclude with the recital of 100 verses of Sri Rama Pattabhisheka, he said.

