50 % sowing activities completed

Kempe Gowda, Joint Director, said on Tuesday that rainfall in July had improved in Udupi district. He was speaking at the monthly Karnataka Development Programme meeting at the Zilla Panchayat hall, here.
Mr. Kempe Gowda said that nearly 50 % sowing activities for the kharif season had been completed in the district. As many as 1,26,600 farmers had registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in the district, he said.
The meeting was told that the Social Forest Department had distributed 1.69 lakh saplings so far. The target under saplings is 3.7 lakh.
