50 new cases in twin dists

30 December 2021 01:12 IST

Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases. With 13 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 143. Test positivity rate was put at 0.46%. A fine of ₹1,10,51,670 has been collected so far in 91,574 cases of violation of norms.

In Udupi district, 17 new cases were reported. All the 17 are from Udupi taluk and they are under home quarantine. With four patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 80.

With 6,840 vaccinated on Wednesday, the total number of persons vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada reached 29,33,854. Of these 16,05,459 have received their first dose and 13,28,395 their second. In Udupi, 4,119 people were vaccinated taking the total number to 17,98,725. Of these, 9,61,313 have received their first dose and 8,37,412 their second.

