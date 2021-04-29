‘50 beds in health centre ready for oxygen supply’

It has been done as a precaution

Mangaluru MLA and former Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader has said that 50 beds in the government’s community health centre in Ullal has been provided with a pipe connection for supplying oxygen to patients.

It is as a precaution in case if the centre is to be converted as a COVID-19 hospital in the future. Presently, there is no need as over 4,000 beds are already available in other hospitals in the State.

In addition, many patients visited the health centre for testing and treatment related to Allopathy, Homoeopathy, Unani, and Ayurveda. The number of such patients varied between 200 and 250 daily.

If the centre is made a COVID-19 hospital it will trouble all such patients who will have to approach other hospitals for treatment. In addition, there is a risk of the virus spreading to such patients.

If the situation warranted, the health centre can be converted as COVID-19 hospital in the future. Then the 50 beds can be supplied with the oxygen.

Mr. Khader said that Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told him on Wednesday that an electric crematorium has been sanctioned at Chombugudde in Ullal. An action plan for its construction will be made following a discussion with the managing committee of the crematorium and local elected representatives.

Earlier the Deputy Commissioner had visited the existing crematorium at Chombugudde in connection with setting up the electric crematorium, he said, adding that the managing committee had also submitted a memorandum to him to set up an electric crematorium.