5% of 48,000 govt. schools facing threat of closure: Minister

It may be due to a craving for English-medium schools but the fact is that attendance in those schools is very low, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Sunday that 5% of 48,000 government schools in the State are facing the threat of being closed down for want of students in the next three years.

Speaking at an open session at the valedictory ceremony of the three-day 24th Dakshina Kannada District Sahitya Sammelan, he said that the threat could be due to craving for English-medium schools or other factors. But the fact is that attendance of students in those 5% schools is very low.

The Minister said that the State had about 50,000 schools of which 2,000 schools are private ones. The remaining 48,000 government schools had about two lakh teachers. About one crore children enjoyed mid-day meals in those schools.

Earlier, S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, president, Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat, reading out the resolutions passed at the sammelan, said that the government should appoint “teachers for every class”. It should also appoint enough non-teaching staff. The appointment of teachers to government schools is not being done scientifically, he said.

Mr. Poojary said that the government has reserved 22% of its Budget to the education sector. The Legislative Council has 14 members representing teachers.

Earlier, the Minister said that a private member had moved a Bill in the Council making all government employees and elected representatives compulsorily send their children to government schools. But this Bill did not make any headway later and the discussions on the matter has stopped abruptly.

“This is because many politicians manage educational institutions,” he said.

Responding to a demand from the parishat that every taluk and the district headquarter in Dakshina Kannada should get Kannada Bhavans, the Minister said that the government will reserve land for the bhavan in Mangaluru.