ADVERTISEMENT

5 arrested on the charge of illegal transportation of cows

January 04, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The men were stopped past-midnight on January 3, near Namana Daba, Nadai, on Guruvayankere-Naravi Road

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of cows being transported in a truck.

The Venoor police in Dakshina Kannada district arrested five persons on the charge of illegal transportation of five cows. They rescued the cows and seized the vehicle that was being used, overnight on January 3-4.

Police gave the names of the arrested persons as Tausif, 32, Irfan, 25, and Anas, 23, all from Karaya village, Usman, 55, from Puttila village, all in Belthangady taluk and Iqbal, 34, from Valulu village in Puttur taluk.

Venoor Police Sub-Inspector J. Sowmya was on night rounds along with her team when they intercepted a motorcycle past-midnight on January 3, near Namana Daba, Nadai, on Guruvayankere-Naravi Road. The riders informed the police that they were escorting a vehicle transporting cows.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When the vehicle arrived, the police team questioned the occupants. The team found five cows being transported in an inhuman manner. Police seized the vehicle, rescued the cows and arrested five persons.

Venoor police have registered a case under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US