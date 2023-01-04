5 arrested on the charge of illegal transportation of cows

January 04, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Venoor police in Dakshina Kannada district arrested five persons on the charge of illegal transportation of five cows. They rescued the cows and seized the vehicle that was being used, overnight on January 3-4.

Police gave the names of the arrested persons as Tausif, 32, Irfan, 25, and Anas, 23, all from Karaya village, Usman, 55, from Puttila village, all in Belthangady taluk and Iqbal, 34, from Valulu village in Puttur taluk.

Venoor Police Sub-Inspector J. Sowmya was on night rounds along with her team when they intercepted a motorcycle past-midnight on January 3, near Namana Daba, Nadai, on Guruvayankere-Naravi Road. The riders informed the police that they were escorting a vehicle transporting cows.

When the vehicle arrived, the police team questioned the occupants. The team found five cows being transported in an inhuman manner. Police seized the vehicle, rescued the cows and arrested five persons.

Venoor police have registered a case under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.