₹47.67 crore transferred to 2.38 lakh women under Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Dakshina Kannada

August 30, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government has credited ₹47.67 crore to the accounts of 2.38 lakh women under the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme, launched on Wednesday, in Dakshina Kannada.

The government is yet to credit ₹15.47 crore to the remaining 77,374 women beneficiaries under the scheme, according to the district administration.

Launching the scheme at a function in Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall here, Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, said that the government launched the scheme to economically empower women who have been hit hard owing to inflation.

He said that increase in the prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas, had put poor people into trouble. Hence the Congress announced the guarantee of crediting ₹2,000 monthly to the woman head of a family in its election manifesto.

The women beneficiaries can now use the amount to pay the school/college fees and provide nutritional food to their children, he said adding that scheme will continue and one need not be apprehensive that it will be only for a limited months.

The district administration had made the arrangements to watch the State-wide launch of the scheme live from Mysuru at 296 places, including 33 places in Mangaluru City Corporation limits, in Dakshina Kannada.

Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan and other officials were present during the launching event at the town hall.

In Udupi, 2.08 lakh woman head of families received the benefit of the government under the guarantee scheme. It translated to 81.25% achievement of the target under the scheme which was launched at Basel Missionaries Memorial Auditorium.

