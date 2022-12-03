4.73 lakh children to receive Japanese Encephalitis vaccine in Dakshina Kannada

December 03, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

A total of 4.73 lakh children aged between 1 and 15 will receive vaccine against Japanese Encephalitis viral disease during the three-week-long drive in Dakshina Kannada, which starts on Monday, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Kumar said 0.5 ml of vaccine will be administered to children in 3,514 vaccination centres that have been set up. As many as 2.23 lakh children will receive the vaccine in Mangaluru taluk, followed by 91,653 children in Bantwal, 70,073 in Puttur, 60,192 in Belthangady and 28,676 children in Sullia taluks.

Dr. Kumar said the vaccine will be administered in intramuscular region on the thigh for small children while it will be given to the hand for other children. District Reproductive Child Health Officer B.V. Rajesh said this inactivated vaccine developed in India is safe one and will not cause any complication following administration. This vaccination will protect children from getting infected from JE, which is carried by culex mosquitoes that is present in good number across Dakshina Kannada.

Dr. Kumar said teachers and anganwadi workers have been made aware about the vaccine. The vaccine will be administered in schools and anganwadis in the first week. Health workers will do mop up exercise in the remaining two weeks.

Dr. Kumar said the vaccination drive will be simultaneously held in Udupi, Hassan, Tumakuru, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot and Ramanagaram districts during the period. This vaccine is being administered as part of universal vaccination programme in Ballari, Vijayapura, Kolar, Raichur, Dharwad, Davangere, Chickballapura, Mandya, Chitradurga and Koppal districts, he said.