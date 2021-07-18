46,588 students to write SSLC exam in 256 centres in twin districts

MANGALURU

18 July 2021 19:22 IST

A total of 46,588 SSLC students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have registered to write the examination in 256 centres in the two districts. The examination will be held on Monday and Thursday. It will be in the new multiple choice questions format.

As many as 32,657 students will write the examination in 179 centres in Dakshina Kannada, while 13,931 students will write in 77 centres in Udupi district. Questions related to the core subjects, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, will be answered on July 19, while it will be on first, second and third languages on July 22. The examination will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on the two days.

There will be 441 students from Kerala, including 121 from Kasaragod district in Kerala, who will come to write the examination in centres in Dakshina Kannada district. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said that KSRTC and private buses have been asked to operate their regular schedules. Students can show their hall tickets and travel free on KSRTC buses on the examination days.

Advertising

Advertising

“Most of the parents are bringing their children in their vehicles,” he said and added as a stand-by, the district administration has stationed five buses at the Talapady check-post for the use of students.

He said that while 29,351 are regular students, there are 694 private candidates. As many as 2,050 are regular repeaters and 538 are private repeaters. A total of 3,700 invigilating staff will be deployed on the two days. Children have been adequately trained in answering in OMR sheets, which included bringing children in batches of 25 each to schools, in the last few days for orientation, Mr. Malleswamy said.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officers have secured a list of students staying in far-flung areas in the district. Schools have made transport arrangements to bring these students to the examination centres. Nine students, who have tested positive for COVID-19, will write the examination in COVID Care Centres. Two rooms have been earmarked in each examination centre for students found with COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

In Udupi

Of the 77 examination centres in Udupi district, 26 are new and CCTV cameras are being installed in these centres. In a release, Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instructions N.H. Nagur said that a total of 1,780 rooms will be used, which includes two rooms earmarked for students with cold, fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. There will be a set of healthcare professionals in each examination centre.

Mr. Nagur said that transport arrangements for students have been made at the taluk level. Teachers have taken the responsibility of bringing in their vehicles some students staying in remote places in Karkala, Kundapur and Byndoor taluks. Students and the invigilating staff will receive free N-95 masks, he said.

Of the 13,931 students writing the examination, 12,881 are regular students and 204 are private candidates. There are 657 regular repeaters and 189 private repeaters. A total of 2,266 invigilating staff will be deployed and all of them have undergone vaccination. Arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing in the examination centres. Urban local bodies and panchayats have been entrusted with the responsibility of sanitising all rooms in the examination centres.