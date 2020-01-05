460 flats to be built for the poor in Udupi

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Saturday that foundation stone would be laid for the construction of 460 flats for poor people without sites at Herga here on January 8. The flats would be constructed by the Karnataka Slum Development Board and Udupi municipality, he said.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bhat said that the flats would be constructed on 8.22 acres of land at Herga village. They would be ground plus three floor building. The Udupi municipality had reached an agreement with the board for the construction of the flats. Each flat would have a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a toilet. Each flat would have an area of 350 square feet.

The construction of 460 flats would be taken up in the first phase, while the construction of 264 flats would be taken up in the second phase. The municipality had also identified 1.12 acre of land at Sanakibettu, 63 cents in Subrahmanya Nagar, and 60 cents in Kodavoor for construction of similar flats.

The beneficiaries in general category would have to deposit ₹90,000, while the SC/ST beneficiaries would have to deposit ₹60,000 in the banks to avail themselves of the scheme. The Union government, the State government and Udupi municipality would be giving subsidy of ₹1.5 lakh, ₹2 lakh, and ₹74,299 respectively for each beneficiary. The general category beneficiary would get a bank loan of ₹3.08 lakh, while SC/ST beneficiary would get a loan of ₹2.58 lakh, which they would have to repay. Each flat would thus cost ₹7.42 lakh.

The flats would be ready by May 2021. The beneficiaries would not be able to sell the flat for 15 years nor could they give it on rent during this period. There were about 1,200 poor people without sites in the city. Plans are being made to construct flats for the remaining 600 beneficiaries also, Mr. Bhat said.

Anand Kallolikar, municipal commissioner, was present.