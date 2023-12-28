GIFT a SubscriptionGift
46-year-old fined ₹10,000 for unauthorised selling of e-tickets

December 28, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A local magistrate court directed 46-year-old Saravana Kumar of Jeppu Bappal in Mangaluru to pay ₹10,000 on finding him guilty of unauthorised selling of e-railway tickets.

Railway Protection Force personnel from Mangaluru Junction arrested Kumar on Tuesday evening. They seized two e-tickets of a total value of ₹670 for a future journey and 56 used e-tickets of a total value of ₹67,225.

Soon after, RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav produced Saravana Kumar before the first Additional Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Mahabaleshwar Hattiholi.

Saravana Kumar pleaded guilty to unauthorised selling of e-railway tickets, which is an offence punishable under Section 143 (1)(a) of Railways Act 2003.

Considering that Saravana Kumar is a first-time offender, the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹10,000, which, the Magistrate said, will act as deterrent from committing similar kind of offence.

In default of the payment of fine, Kumar shall undergo simple imprisonment of 10 days. The two future e-tickets and 56 used e-tickets seized from Kumar shall be forfeited to Central Government, the Magistrate said.

