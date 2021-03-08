46 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

With 16 new COVID-19 cases reported and 14 patients discharged, the active cases in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday stood at 225.

In Udupi, 30 cases were reported and three patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 101.

As many as 2,436 persons aged above 60 and 288 persons aged between 45 and 59 and having comorbidities have so far received the first dose of vaccine in Dakshina Kannada, while 1,981 people aged above 60 and 73 persons aged above 45 have received the jab in Udupi. In all, 31,880 health workers and 5,823 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 14,559 health workers have received the second dose in Dakshina Kannada.