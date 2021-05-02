4,572 receive vaccination in Dakshina Kannada, 2,744 in Udupi

Mangaluru

02 May 2021 00:37 IST

With only the government healthcare facilities vaccinating people in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday, a total of 7,316 people aged 45 and above were jabbed in the two districts. While 4,572 were vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada, 2,744 received the vaccine in Udupi district.

Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for vaccines, B.V. Rajesh, said as vaccine was in short supply, priority was being given to those who were awaiting their second dose. Only Covishield vaccine was being administered and the district was yet to receive stock of Covaxin.

Dr. Rajesh said government healthcare facilities have been asked to look into their database and send intimations to people who are due for their second dose.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are trying to ensure that second dose is received well between six and eight weeks time from the first dose,” he said. Those aged 45 and above, who have to receive the first dose, have to book slots online, he added.

With 4,572 receiving the vaccine on Saturday, a total of 3,51,378 have been vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada. According to the CoWin portal, 349 received the vaccine at Surathkal Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), 325 at Government Wenlock Hospital, 262 in Kadri UPHC, 240 in Jeppu UPHC, 244 in Kasba Bengre UPHC, 152 Padil UPHC, 105 in Kuloor UPHC, 94 in Ullal PHC, and 60 at Shakti Nagar UPHC.

Among the health facilities in the District , 145 persons received at Puttur Taluk Hospital, 134 in Sullia Taluk Hospital and 118 each at Nelyadi PHC and Yekkuru PHC

With 2,744 receiving the vaccine in Udupi district, a total of 2,55,311 persons have been jabbed so far. As many as 260 received at Udupi District Hospital, 233 at Udupi UPHC, 165 at Padubidri PHC, 166 at Bailoor PHC, 142 at Pernankila PHC and 110 at Mandarthi PHC on Saturday.