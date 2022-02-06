454 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 252 new cases on Saturday. With 505 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,177. Test positivity rate (TPR) was 4.01%.

Of the five deaths, two persons each were from Mangaluru taluk and outside the district and one from Bantwal taluk.

So far, fine totaling ₹1.14 crore has been collected in 95,080 cases of violation of COVID-19 norms.

With 16,359 people getting vaccinated on Saturday, the total number in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.19 lakh, of which 17.84 lakh have taken the first dose and 14.97 lakh the second. As many as 36,834 people have taken the precautionary dose so far.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 deaths and 202 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 132 patients are symptomatic while 70 are asymptomatic. With 460 patients being discharged, the active cases stood at 2,168. The TPR was 10.3%.

There are 60 patients in the general ward, 26 in the high-dependency unit, 22 in ICU without ventilators, and six in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district.

With 7,469 people getting vaccinated on Saturday in Udupi district, the total number of persons vaccinated is 19.59 lakh of which 10.35 lakh people have taken the first dose, 8.91 lakh their second, and 32,920 people have taken precautionary dose.