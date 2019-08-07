450 mosquito nets given to anganwadis

In all, 225 anganwadis in the city were handed over two mosquito nets each on Tuesday to prevent children from getting bitten by Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue virus.

The mosquito nets were distributed by Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada district, with assistance from the Bank of Baroda and District Health and Family Welfare Department.

Speaking at a function here on Tuesday, secretary of the society and former Additional Deputy Commissioner S.A. Prabhakar Sharma said that these nets will be of help to anganwadi teachers to ensure that children did not get bitten by mosquito when they slept in the afternoons. “We got to know of this need following our discussion with Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil and Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Sundar Poojari,” he said. The Bank of Baroda has funded 200 mosquito nets, while the remaining nets were given by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, Mr. Sharma said. The society has planned to have window mosquito nets in 40 anganwadis in the district.

Handing over the mosquito nets to anganwadi teachers, Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa asked them to play an active role in clearing mosquito breeding sources.