45-year-old travel agency manager murdered

The accused are his neighbours

A brawl over bursting of crackers in an apartment complex during Deepavali celebrations led to the murder of a 45-year-old manager of a travel firm, in Car Street in Mangaluru on November 4.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Vinayak Kamath, manager of Vikram Travels in Karangalpady.

According to the complaint by Ammani Kamath, wife of the deceased, five days ago Vinayak had a heated exchange of words with their neighbour Krishnananda Kini over the entry of a car of an outsider into the apartment complex.

On November 3 night, as Vinayak was returning home after bursting crackers near the parking area, Kini got into a heated exchange of words with him. Kini’s son Avinash too became a part of the argument, which also involved exchange of blows among the three. During the brawl, Vinayak was stabbed on the chest and he collapsed. With the help of neighbours, Vinayak’s mother took him to a private hospital where he succumbed around 2 a.m.

The Mangaluru North police registered a case of murder and arrested Krishnananda Kini, 72, and his son Avinash, 45.