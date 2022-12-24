ADVERTISEMENT

45-year-old man stabbed to death at Katipalla

December 24, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A person was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Jaleel, 45, a resident of 4th Block, Katipalla, the police said adding that those who attacked the person is not immediately known. He is said to be the owner of a fancy shop at Katipalla.

Jaleel was at his shop when two persons allegedly attacked him. The injured was immediately shifted to a private hospital at Mukka, near Surathkal, where he succumbed. The body was later shifted to another private hospital at Kuntikana in the city for further procedures, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said in a statement that it appears that criminal elements have no fear of law. Police should conduct a fair investigation into the murder and arrest persons behind the attack. People should not heed to any rumour. There is no point in people getting divided on the basis of religion, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US