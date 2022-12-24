45-year-old man stabbed to death at Katipalla

December 24, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

A person was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Jaleel, 45, a resident of 4th Block, Katipalla, the police said adding that those who attacked the person is not immediately known. He is said to be the owner of a fancy shop at Katipalla.

Jaleel was at his shop when two persons allegedly attacked him. The injured was immediately shifted to a private hospital at Mukka, near Surathkal, where he succumbed. The body was later shifted to another private hospital at Kuntikana in the city for further procedures, police said.

The State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said in a statement that it appears that criminal elements have no fear of law. Police should conduct a fair investigation into the murder and arrest persons behind the attack. People should not heed to any rumour. There is no point in people getting divided on the basis of religion, he said.