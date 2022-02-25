45-year-old man murdered in Vitla

A 45-year-old man was said to be murdered by his father in Kantamoole of Vitla Mudnuru village of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Dinesh.

The Vitla Police said that for the last few days Dinesh was having fights with his father Vasanta Gowda after returning home in inebriated state. On Wednesday night too, Dinesh quarreled with Gowda. In a huff, Gowda assaulted Dinesh with a wooden stick that resulted in the latter’s death.

Gowda’s other son M.V. Murali rushed to the house after hearing about the incident. He found his younger brother dead in a room, while his father was standing outside the house with injury in his legs.

After a complaint by Murali, the Vitla Police arrested Vasanta Gowda. He was booked for an offence punishable under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code.