45-year-old fish trader attacked in Ullal

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 19:58 IST

Three persons waylaid and attacked a 45-year-old fish trader in Adam Kudru, near Ullal, on Saturday morning. The Ullal police gave the name of the victim as Mustafah, a resident of Mukkuchheery.

In a complaint, Mr. Mustafah said that he left his house around 6 a.m. towards the old port to buy fish. He was carrying ₹2.15 lakh in his vehicle. Near Mastikatte, his friend Moosa got into the vehicle.

As the vehicle approached Adam Kudru, three persons in a car overtook the tempo and blocked its way. Two persons with machetes got off the car and came towards the tempo.

They allegedly threatended Mr. Mustafah in Beary and demanded cash. When he refused, one of the assailants hit him. Mr. Mustafah avoided the attack by holding the machete, which led to a deep cut on his hands. The assailants went away with the cash.

A few of Mr. Mustafah’s friends rushed to the spot soon after and admitted him to a private hospital near Thokkottu. The police said the search is on for the assailants.