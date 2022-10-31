45-year-old farmer electrocuted near Dharmasthala

The victim had come in contact with a live wire attached to an electric fence illegally laid around an agriculture plot to prevent ingress of wild animals

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 31, 2022 14:58 IST

A representational photo of electric fencing.

A 45-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire attached to an electric fence laid around an agriculture plantation in Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Sunday October 30.

The police gave the name of the victim as Uday.

According to the complaint, Uday left home on October 30 morning to work on his agricultural land while his younger brother K. Yogish, the complainant, went to his land to tap rubber extract.

Following a call by Uday’s wife that he had not returned home, Yogish searched for his brother in the houses of his friends and relatives. Around 3 p.m., Yogish received a call from his relative Ashok informing about the body of Uday lying by the side of the road leading to his agriculture land.

On examination of the body, Yogish found electrocution marks  on the legs. Uday had come in contact with a live wire attached to an electric fence illegally laid by Uday’s relative Harish and his friends around Harish’s farm to prevent ingress of wild animals.

Following a complaint by Yogish, the Dharmasthala police registered a case under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 139 of the Electricity Act against Harish and his friends.

