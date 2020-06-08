Mangaluru

45 test positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

113 persons discharged after recovery

As many as 45 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Monday.

Of the 45 cases, 30 were men, 11 were women and four children.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here that 44 of the 45 persons had returned from Mumbai, while only one case was local. A lab technician’s child in the district had tested positive for the disease. All these persons had been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospitals for treatment, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that 113 COVID-19 patients who were receiving treatment at COVID-19 hospitals in the district had recovered and were discharged on Monday. With these 113 persons, the total number of persons who had recovered from the disease in the district stood at 387. These 113 persons would remain in home quarantine for a fortnight, he said.

