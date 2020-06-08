45 test positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

As many as 45 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Monday.
Of the 45 cases, 30 were men, 11 were women and four children.
Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here that 44 of the 45 persons had returned from Mumbai, while only one case was local. A lab technician’s child in the district had tested positive for the disease. All these persons had been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospitals for treatment, he said.
Mr. Jagadeesha said that 113 COVID-19 patients who were receiving treatment at COVID-19 hospitals in the district had recovered and were discharged on Monday. With these 113 persons, the total number of persons who had recovered from the disease in the district stood at 387. These 113 persons would remain in home quarantine for a fortnight, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism