44-year-old man’s organs helps three patients

The liver and the kidneys of 44-year-old D. Suryanarayana were donated to patients in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Manipal.

Mr. Suryanarayana of Shishila village in Belthangady taluk was initially treated in a hospital in Ujire for a brain-related ailment and sent to First Neuro Hospital for further treatment. He was declared brain dead on Saturday.

Mr .Suryanarayana’s brother-in-law, a gynaecologist, convinced the family members to donate the organs. The coordinators shifted Mr. Suryanarayana’s mortal remains to the new block of KMC Hospital in Ambedkar Circle of the city, where organs were retrieved.

The liver was sent by flight to a 55-year-old woman, admitted at the Manipal Hospital, Airport Road, Bengaluru. The right kidney was sent by road to a 30-year-old man admitted at the A.J. Hospital and Research Centre in Mangaluru. The left kidney was sent by road to a 47-year-old man admitted at KMC Hospital, Manipal. The corneas were sent to KMC Hospital, Attavar, Mangaluru, while the skin was sent to the KMC Manipal skin bank.

The Mangaluru city police provided zero traffic facility for the vehicles that carried the organs.