43,283 students eligible to write Class 10 examination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

March 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 29,530 students of Class 10 from Dakshina Kannada and 13,753 students from Udupi district are eligible to write the SSLC examination, which will be held between March 31 and April 15.

The 29,530 students are eligible to write the examination at 98 centres in Dakshina Kannada. Deputy Director of Public Instruction D.R. Naik said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara recently reviewed arrangements and all basic necessities at the centres have been met.

Mr. Naik said services of 1,936 teachers and other officials are being used as Invigilators, custodian, supervisors and other duties. As many as 30 routes have been identified for transportation of question papers and answer sheets.

No clash

Mr. Naik said the SSLC examination will not affect the Class 5 and Class 8 examination, which commences from March 27. The Class 5 examination will be over on March 30, while two papers of Class 8 will remain when SSLC examination commences on March 31. “While assigning duties for SSLC examination, we have ensured that it does not disrupt the ongoing Class 8 examination. SSLC examination schedule will not clash with Class 8 examination,” he said.

Udupi

As many as 13,753 students are eligible to write the examination at 55 centres in Udupi district. Of the 13,753 students, 7,185 are boys and 6,568 are girls. Out of total 55 examination centers, 16 are in Udupi taluk, 12 in Brahmavara taluk, 10 in Karkala taluk, nine in Kundapur taluk and eight centres in Byndoor taluk. Udupi District administration has installed CCTVs in all the examination centres.

During the meeting to review the arrangements held recently, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said Class 10 students can produce their hall ticket to avail free transportation facility in the KSRTC bus to reach the examination centre and return home. Health Department has been asked to post health staff with first aid and other treatment aids at each examination centre to address health concerns of students.

Mr. Rao said students will not be allowed to enter examination centres with electronic gadgets like mobile phones and smart watches. Drinking water facilities, toilet and other basic amenities have been made at all centres, he said.

Helpline for students

To answer problems of students due to examination stress and to increase their confidence, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has set up a helpline that has been in operation since March 20.

This helpline with numbers 080-23310075,76 will be in operation till March 28 between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. These helpline numbers will turn into control room numbers from March 31 to April 15 and it will be functional between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students and parents can make use of the facility, said the KSEAB in a press release.